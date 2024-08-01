Bank of England cuts rates from 16-year high in a narrow vote

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, addresses a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain, on August 1, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 3:58 PM

The Bank of England cut interest rates from a 16-year high on Thursday after a narrow vote in favour from policymakers divided over whether inflation pressures had eased sufficiently, which initially dented the pound.

Thursday's decision was in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but financial markets had only seen just over a 60 per cent chance of a cut.

Governor Andrew Bailey — who led the 5-4 decision to lower rates by a quarter-point to 5 per cent — said the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee would move cautiously going forward.

"We need to make sure make sure inflation stays low, and be careful not to cut interest rates too quickly or by too much," he said in a statement alongside the decision.

STOCKS: The blue-chip FTSE 100 extended gains, rising 0.3 per cent on the day, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index gained 0.5 per cent and was at its highest in over two years.

FOREX: Sterling fell to a session low of $1.2752 immediately after the decision, before reversing some of those losses to trade at $1.2766, down 0.7per cent on the day. It was also softer against the euro which was up 0.36 per cent at 84.5 pence.