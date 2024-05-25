US screens record 2.95 million airline passengers in single day

Travellers make their way through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. — Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 6:22 PM

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.95 million airline passengers on Friday, the highest number ever on a single day.

The record travel coincides with the Memorial Day weekend that marks the beginning of the US summer travel season. Last week, a group representing major US airlines forecast record summer travel with airlines expected to transport 271 million passengers, up 6.3 per cent from last year.

The TSA said Friday's travel broke a record set in November of nearly 2.91 million air passengers screened. Five of the 10 busiest ever travel days have been since May 16, the agency said.

Airlines for America said US carriers plan to fly more than 26,000 daily flights this summer, up nearly 1,400 over 2023, or 5.6 per cent, when they carried 255 million passengers. The summer travel season forecast is for June 1 to August 31.

American Airlines said it will boost flights by 10 per cent this summer and expects 10 per cent higher passengers over the May 23-May 28 Memorial Day travel period — nearly 3.9 million passengers on 36,000 flights.