Union says talks with Boeing to resume Tuesday

Boeing factory workers gather on a picket line during the first day of a strike near the entrance of a production facility in Renton, Washington, on Friday. — Reuters

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 9:49 PM

Talks between Boeing and striking US factory workers will resume Tuesday under a federal mediator, the union said, after workers voted overwhelmingly to reject a proposal from the embattled aviation giant.

"On Tuesday, the Union will meet with federal mediators assigned through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) and Boeing to begin discussions," a chapter of the machinists union called IAM-District 751, which represents more than 33,000 union members in the Seattle region, said late Saturday on its website.

Boeing did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Since the strike began Friday in a dispute over pay, the first walkout at Boeing in 16 years, the company has said it is eager to return to the bargaining table.

Union leaders called for the walkout shortly after hourly workers in the Seattle region in the Pacific Northwest spurned the tentative contract offer with 94.6 percent of the vote, and voted to strike with 96 percent.

The last strike, in 2008, lasted 57 days.

Federal mediators had said Friday evening the talks would resume early next week but did not specify a date.