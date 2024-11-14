Oman airline announces lowest-ever fare of under Dh100 to Salalah

SalamAir, a low cost carrier from Oman, has announced its lowest-ever fare which is set to be available soon.

Starting December 1, travellers can fly from Muscat to Salalah, or the other way around, for the nominal amount of Omani Riyal 9.99 (approximately Dh95).

This new fare is part of SalamAir’s broader strategy to develop its low-cost model that allows customers to tailor their travel experiences according to their needs. SalamAir is also introducing additional services to provide more flexibility and convenience for its passengers.