UAE's Wizz Air offers 20% discount on flights to popular destinations until September 5

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank highly in several categories
As the new academic year began in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a 20 per cent discount on flights to popular destinations.
This limited-time offer is available for bookings made through the Wizz mobile app or the airline's website until 1:59am local time on September 5 (11:59pm CEST on September 4), for travel until March 30, 2025.
The promotion includes recently launched routes to new destinations like Chisinau, a green city, and Cluj-Napoca, a cultural hub. Passengers are encouraged to fly before March 30, 2025 so they can enjoy significant savings on selected flights.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The airline currently operates more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, and travellers are encouraged to book early for destinations like Almaty, Amman, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca, and Giza.
Johan Eidhagen, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, expressed his excitement about the promotion, stating: "We're thrilled to start the school year with this unmissable offer, promoting spontaneous adventures. As the leader in ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we're committed to providing travellers with the opportunity to explore extraordinary destinations across our growing network."
The airline has also recently introduced 'All You Can Fly' membership which allows passengers to purchase unlimited tickets at huge savings. Additional services like baggage and seat selection can be added as needed.
Wizz Air expanded its Wizz MultiPass, a subscription service that allows frequent travellers to explore multiple destinations from the UAE every month while earning loyalty rewards. With this subscription, passengers can lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for an entire year, saving up to 40% on tickets to popular destinations.
Likewise, passengers can book tickets through Wizz Flex, allowing them to make flight changes up to three hours before departure without fees. Their airfare will also be reimbursed completely as airline credit.
Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers low fares and efficient travel options to a wide array of destinations including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova), Cluj (Romania), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), among many others.
ALSO READ:
Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank highly in several categories
Transforming customer experience through innovation and insight – join in for groundbreaking strategies and trends shaping the future of CX on August 29
Reliance-Disney aims to create India's biggest entertainment player
Banking sector deals in India, especially those involving foreign entities, are rare
The issue date will be on September 4, 2024, with the maturity date for the first issue due on October 2, 2024
Cryptocurrency usage has been growing across different sectors such as retail, real estate and others
The Business Bay Gate is valued at Dh2.265 billion and the Al Safa South Gate valued at Dh469 million
Orban has been at loggerheads with Brussels for years over rule of law issues