UAE's first flying taxi station named DXV

The UAE's first commercial vertiport for flying taxis has been named Dubai International Vertiport (DXV), it was announced on Thursday as authorities confirmed the approval of its design.

Named for its location near Dubai International Airport (DXB), DXV is a designated area for the takeoff, landing, and servicing of flying taxis, which are scheduled to start operations in 2026.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday announced giving the green light for the technical design of DXV — the first facility to receive such approval under the newly established UAE Vertiport Regulations.

The approval enables Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) to continue with the development of the facility.

DXV is the first of four sites in an initial air taxi infrastructure network being developed by Skyports in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Joby Aviation.

Skyports and the GCAA said in a joint statement that the “technical design approval is a crucial milestone in the country’s regulatory framework”.

“The regulations ensure the safe implementation of vertiport infrastructure, a vital component for future air mobility systems. This achievement highlights the UAE’s commitment to innovation in aviation while maintaining its global reputation for world-class safety standards,” they added.

Design approval process

Authorities said approving the design of DXV – in line with the Air Taxi Project set to launch in 2026 – involved “a thorough assessment of critical factors”, including physical dimensions, layout, airspace considerations, obstacle environment, as well as rescue and firefighting services (RFFS), where Skyports demonstrated its firefighting strategy for both battery and traditional fuel fires.

GCAA director-general Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the approval of the DXV Vertiport design “will redefine urban mobility and set global benchmarks for integrating emerging aviation technologies".

“The GCAA is pioneering the development of critical regulation to enable and scale air taxi operations throughout UAE,” added Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports

DXV capacity Spanning 3,100sqm, the dedicated take-off and landing area for flying taxis near Dubai airport will also have electric charging facilities, a dedicated passenger area, and security procedures. DXV will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. Authorities earlier said the official operation of the first air taxi station is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, and that the project will include the initial launch of four stations. The first phase of the service will include four strategic landing sites in Dubai, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.