UAE: Wizz Air launches first long-haul Abu Dhabi-Milan route

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 4:01 PM

Wizz Air has announced the first route for its new Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft, marking a new era of ultra-low-fare travel on long-haul routes.

Starting June 2, 2025, Wizz Air will begin daily direct flights between Milan and Abu Dhabi. This route is the first of many that will utilise the Airbus A321XLR's extended range and efficiency, revolutionising intercontinental travel and making it more accessible than ever before, the airline said.

"We're excited to build on the momentum from launching our new routes from Abu Dhabi to Chisinau and Cluj and announce the first destination for the Airbus A321XLR, the most cost-efficient aircraft in its class," Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said.

"The enhanced range capability will connect Abu Dhabi to new and exciting destinations across our ever-expanding network. We're delighted to offer unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to Milan, while providing the most sustainable flying option," Vallois added.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice-President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The deployment of the Airbus A321XLR on this route is noteworthy, as it allows for longer direct flights on narrow-body aircraft and underscores our commitment to providing travellers with a diverse range of destinations and a seamless travel experience."

