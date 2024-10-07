UAE-Uzbekistan travels: Air Samarkand launches first charter flight to Al Ain

Adnec Group's Tourism 365 has launched the first-ever weekly charter flight, operated by Air Samarkand, connecting Uzbekistan directly to Al Ain.

The flight is part of Tourism 365's expanded partnership with Uzbekistan-based tour operator EasyBooking, aimed at boosting tourism and fostering greater connectivity between the two destinations.

This influx of tourists will provide a significant boost to Al Ain's tourism industry, reinforcing the emirate's broader vision of positioning the city as a premier destination for cultural and leisure tourism.

Josep-Anton Grases, CEO of Tourism 365, said, "The launch of the first-ever charter flight from Uzbekistan to Al Ain, made possible through our strategic partnership with EasyBooking, represents a key step in expanding Al Ain's international tourism reach.

Together with EasyBooking, we are committed to unlocking new opportunities for travellers to explore Al Ain's unique cultural heritage and natural wonders, positioning the city as an essential destination within the UAE."

Odil Khasanov, CEO of EasyBooking, said: "We are happy to expand our partnership with Tourism 365 to launch this direct weekly charter flight from Uzbekistan to Al Ain. This collaboration not only strengthens the tourism ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE but also offers our travellers a unique opportunity to explore the cultural richness and heritage of Al Ain.

By providing seamless travel experiences and customised tour packages, we are confident this initiative will significantly enhance the travel experience for Uzbek tourists and support the growing demand for travel to the emirate."

Tourism 365 already supports EasyBooking in the operation of charter flights from Uzbekistan to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the newly launched route to Al Ain complements these existing connections.