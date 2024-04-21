UAE-UK Flights: British Airways resumes Abu Dhabi-London flight after 4-year hiatus

Photos: Supplied

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 8:17 PM

British Airways has resumed its services between London and Abu Dhabi after a pause of four years.

The UK-based company said it would be a daily flight from London Heathrow to the newly-opened Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi all year around.

The UK is one of the most popular destinations among UAE residents for leisure, business and meeting relatives and friends, especially during the summer, when the airline will operate Boeing 787-9.

“The new daily flight connects Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow and beyond, providing our customers with another amazing destination within our expansive global network and further growing our connections with the UAE,” said Calum Laming, chief customer officer at British Airways, adding that aircraft will be equipped with four cabins to choose from.

“On a personal level, it is an honour to return to the fantastic city and Emirate of Abu Dhabi where I was lucky to live for the best part of a decade,” said Laming.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said that BA’s new flight will “enrich connectivity and invigorate both business and tourism.”

Starting from February 22, 2024, UAE citizens have been exempted from the requirement for a pre-entry visa to enter the UK. Instead, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system has been adopted which can be submitted through the UK government's official website or by using the ETA mobile application.

The electronic travel authorisation is valid for two years from the date of issuance or until the expiration of the passport used for the application (whichever is earlier). During this period, individuals can visit the United Kingdom for an unlimited number of trips.

The electronic travel authorisation can be applied for purposes such as tourism, visiting relatives and friends, investment, or studying for a short and limited period. The duration of stay should not exceed six months for each trip.

