UAE travel: Arrive 4 hours prior to departure for Toronto flights, Etihad tells passengers

The recommendation is to allow sufficient time for pre-flight processing, the airline said
Etihad Airways advised guests travelling on flights departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to arrive 4 hours in advance of their scheduled departure time.
In a travel update posted on their website, the airline said that the recommendation "is to allow sufficient time for pre-flight processing."
The airline said it remains committed to ensuring a seamless travel experience, and works closely with airport authorities to assist guests.
Passengers travelling with Etihad should ensure their contact details are up to date, in order to receive the latest flight information and updates through email or SMS.
Guests can contact the airline through live chat, social media, or phone for queries. The Abu Dhabi-based airline added that "the safety and comfort of our guests and crew is number one priority".
During the first nine months of the year, the airline recorded a Dh1.4 billion profit after tax, Etihad said as it announced its financial results for the period ending on September 30, 2024.
Etihad also carried almost 14 million passengers over the first nine months of the year, a 35 per cent increase year-on-year.
