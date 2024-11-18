UAE travel: Arrive 4 hours prior to departure for Toronto flights, Etihad tells passengers

Photo: File

Etihad Airways advised guests travelling on flights departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to arrive 4 hours in advance of their scheduled departure time.

In a travel update posted on their website, the airline said that the recommendation "is to allow sufficient time for pre-flight processing."

The airline said it remains committed to ensuring a seamless travel experience, and works closely with airport authorities to assist guests.

Passengers travelling with Etihad should ensure their contact details are up to date, in order to receive the latest flight information and updates through email or SMS.