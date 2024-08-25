UAE: Saudi airline flynas announces direct flights from 3 cities; fares as low as Dh239

File Photo

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 10:42 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM

Saudi carrier flynas has announced direct flights between various destinations in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Starting September 1, the airline will operate on the following routes:

Riyadh and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International Airport

Jeddah and Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Madinah and Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Fares to Madinah from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah start from Dh249, while a ticket from DWC to Riyadh could go as low as Dh239. For one passenger, a flight to Jeddah would cost atleast Dh365.

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, flynas' expansion is in line with the Saudi Arabia's National Civil Aviation Strategy which includes among other aims, "the objective of Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques,” Bander Almohanna, managing director and CEO of flynas said.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia topped the international market for outbound departures from the UAE, with a share of 30 per cent. The Kingdom, along with India, also ranked first for inbound arrivals to the UAE, with a share of 14 per cent. Numerous airlines already operate between Saudi Arabia and UAE including Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia, Dubai-based carrier Flydubai, Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia, and both UAE's flag carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines.