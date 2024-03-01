UAE-Pakistan flights: Fly Jinnah announces daily service between Sharjah and Lahore

Some of the most significant rent increases in recent years were in areas like Dubailand and Al Barsha
Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, on Friday announced the launch of its latest international service, connecting Sharjah with the Pakistani city Lahore.
The new service will connect both cities with daily non-stop flights starting from March 27.
Last month, Fly Jinnah had announced the launch of operations to connect the two countries.
The airline had launched double daily direct flights between Islamabad and Sharjah on February 17.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“We are delighted to introduce our newest addition to our expanding network, reaffirming Fly Jinnah’s commitment to continually providing diverse travel options supported by affordability, reliability, and convenience. We are looking forward to welcoming our passengers aboard our new flights," a Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said.
With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destination to Sharjah in the UAE from both Islamabad and Lahore.
ALSO READ:
Some of the most significant rent increases in recent years were in areas like Dubailand and Al Barsha
The UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy is a key enabler of its ambitious vision for a sustainable future
Ruya Bank aims at financial inclusion and innovation
The country holds firm at 10th place in Brand Finance Soft Power Index 2024
The UAE dominates the MICE market in the Middle East due to world-class infrastructure and facilities for hosting global events
The actor was speaking at Investopia, where he urged investors to spend money on the creative economy
Two-day Investopia conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Emirate records the world’s second-highest growth rate in 2023