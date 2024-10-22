UAE-Nepal travel: flydubai announces new daily service from Dubai to Bhairahawa

Photo: Supplied

Dubai-based carrier flydubai on Tuesday announced the launch of a new daily service to Nepal's Bhairahawa Airport, also known as Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA), from November 10.

The daily service to Bhairahawa will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on this route. Return flights to Dubai will operate via Kathmandu.

“Bhairahawa Airport is Nepal’s second international airport and is located in Siddharthanagar serving the Lumbini Province, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha. We are pleased to continue to serve Nepal with the addition of our new daily service, underscoring our commitment to offer reliable and convenient travel options via Dubai’s aviation hub,” Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The carrier started operating to Nepal with the launch of direct flights to Kathmandu in 2009, carrying more than three million passengers and stimulating free flows of trade and tourism between Nepal and the UAE.