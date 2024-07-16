UAE jobs: Flydubai to hire 130 pilots, expand fleet with 7 new aircraft

The fund-raising effort comes as private equity firms in Asia reshape investment strategies and country allocations
Flydubai announced that it will receive seven aircraft before the end of 2024 and is on track to hire more than 130 new pilots by the end of this year.
In a statement on Tuesday, the airline said the new aircraft will further support the network's expansion by adding Basel, Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Flydubai, said, "Today, Flydubai has grown its workforce to more than 5,800 skilled professionals represented by 140 nationalities, more than 1,200 of whom are pilots. We are on track to hire more than 130 new pilots by the end of this year."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Al Ghaith added that the airline employed more than 440 employees this year, a growth of 6% over last year. He stated that there is an ongoing recruitment campaign to add more qualified personnel and talents to the team and support the company's growth.
"From our home in Dubai, Flydubai has built a network of more than 125 destinations across 58 countries served by a young and efficient fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft," Al Ghaith noted.
He highlighted that Flydubai continues to attract young Emirati talents, emphasising their commitment to employing local youth and enhancing Emiratisation efforts by placing them in suitable roles across various company departments.
Flydubai placed its first-ever wide-body order for 30 Boeing 787-9s at the Dubai Airshow in 2023, a momentous occasion in the airline's history.
ALSO READ:
The fund-raising effort comes as private equity firms in Asia reshape investment strategies and country allocations
The new governance will be announced after the end of the restructuring, expected at the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025, says the company
Technology accounted for the largest share of mergers and acquisitions during the first half of the year, jumping more than 42% year-on-year to $327.2 billion
The markets are underpinned by supply cuts from Opec+ with Iraq saying it will compensate for any overproduction since the beginning of 2024
Q2 GDP grows less than forecast; factory output, retail sales growth slows; more policy support seen needed to keep growth on track
The US Federal Reserve is increasingly expected to opt for a September rate slash
Companies witnessed a massive increase in claims related to automobiles, villas and commercial properties
Airbus Defence & Space employs well over 100,000 people and is one of the world's largest suppliers of the space industry