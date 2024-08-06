UAE-Israel travel: Etihad cancels some flights to and from Tel Aviv

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 7:33 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 9:28 AM

Etihad Airways cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Flights EY595 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on August 6 was cancelled. The return flight, Y596 from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on the same day has also been cancelled.

The airline said the disruption was due to 'operational reasons' in a notice put out for passengers.

Passengers who booked these flights have been advised to check if their contact details are up to date by visiting etihad.com/manage. This will ensure that travellers are updated via SMS or email with the latest flight information.

To make any changes to bookings or for enquiries, travellers are advised to contact on the airline's local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.

This comes at a time where regional tensions have been heightening between Israel and Hezbollah, as many airlines started avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.