UAE-India travel: Airline to add 24 more weekly flights during summer holidays

File photo

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM

Passengers travelling between the UAE and India will have more flights to choose from during the upcoming summer holiday season when travel grows exceptionally between the two countries.

Air India Express has announced that it will add 24 additional flights every week between India and the UAE – mainly Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai – during summer, benefitting the Indian expats and tourists.

The Indian carrier will add four more flights on the Dubai route to make the number of weekly flights 84. On Abu Dhabi route, there will be 43 flights a week, by adding 14 flights. The Tata Group-owned carrier will also increase flight frequency on Ras Al Khaimah route, by adding six more flights every week to take the total to eight.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From June to August, many schools in the UAE will be closed for summer holidays, prompting expatriate families to travel abroad to meet their loved ones. Similarly, a large number of tourists from India also visit the UAE during summer holidays. Travel agents advise residents and frequent flyers in the UAE to book their tickets at least three months in advance to ensure the best rates.

City Weekly flights now Flights in summer Abu Dhabi 29 43 Dubai 80 84 RAK 2 8 Sharjah 77 77 Al Ain 2 2

“The airline will increase its frequencies to international destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Jeddah, and Sharjah. The airline will boost its presence by increasing domestic and international frequencies from Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kolkata, Kochi, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varanasi, aiming to provide guests with a more extensive and well-connected travel experience,” the carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

As part of its summer schedule in 2024, Air India Express will offer over 360 daily departures. Compared to last year’s summer schedule, the airline is growing its network significantly, with over a 25 per cent increase in domestic and over 20 per cent in international flights. This translates to an additional 55 domestic flights and 19 international flights, bringing the total to 259 domestic and 109 international departures.

Last week, it revealed four fare products to choose from —Xpress Lite (cabin baggage only fares), Xpress Value (15 kg check-in bag fares), Xpress Flex (unlimited changes with no change fees), and Xpress Biz (Business Class seating with meals and priority services).

ALSO READ: