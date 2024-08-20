UAE-India travel: Abu Dhabi announces 3 new direct flights to major cities

File photo

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM

Now, travellers from Abu Dhabi can fly directly to three Indian cities — Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ), and Coimbatore (CJB) — the UAE Capital's airport authority announced on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the additional direct flights from Zayed International Airport (AUH) will be operated by budget carrier Indigo, which now runs 13 routes from the emirate to Indian cities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This expansion is about much more than just adding flights — it is about creating accessible links for families and friends, opening new pathways for businesses, and building on our successful partnership with Indigo," said Nathalie Jongma, vice-president of aviation development.

The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi Airports reports a 33.5-per-cent increase in passenger numbers for the first six months of the year.