UAE flights: New protocol issued to combat spread of infectious diseases during travel

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 12:46 PM

A new protocol to combat the spread of communicable diseases during air travel was introduced by the UAE aviation authority on Tuesday (May 14).

This protocol emphasises swift reporting by operators' stations and collaboration with local health authorities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new measures garnered widespread acclaim from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and member states for its innovative approach to mitigating significant public health risks associated with air travel.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) introduced the protocol during the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) joint meeting in Germany.

Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, underscored the Protocol's importance, affirming the authority's dedication to global aviation safety and public health resilience through collaborative efforts with international partners.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, highlighted the Protocol as a significant milestone in combating communicable diseases, aiming to enhance airport capacities and foster closer cooperation between public health and civil aviation sectors.

ALSO READ: