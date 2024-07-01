E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE flights: Flydubai adds two destinations in Iran

Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai's international aviation hub

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 1:53 PM

Flydubai announced today the launch of direct flights to two new destinations in Iran. This includes the start of a four-times weekly service to Kish Island from September 7 and a twice-weekly service to Kerman from September 9.

Flights to Kish International Airport (KIH) and Kerman International Airport (KER) will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).


Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai's international aviation hub.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Flights to Kish International Airport will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, flights to Kerman International Airport will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: "We have continued to look for opportunities to open up under-served markets and we are pleased to offer our customers more convenient options for travel to Iran. Flydubai is dedicated to creating free flows of trade and tourism and with Kerman and Kish Island as our newest destinations, we look forward to providing our passengers more opportunities to explore our extensive network." ​

Flydubai operates flights to more than 125 destinations, 90 of which were under-served markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. The carrier commenced today its daily services to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan.

Later this year, flydubai is also set to welcome Basel in Switzerland from August 2, Riga in Latvia from October 11, in addition to Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania from October 12.

ALSO READ:



More news from Business