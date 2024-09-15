E-Paper

UAE flights face up to 24-hour delays as typhoon Bebinca hits Shanghai

Several Emirates flights and two Etihad flights have been delayed

File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 10:17 AM

Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 10:19 AM

As Typhoon Bebinca hit Shanghai, UAE flights have been affected. Several Emirates flights from Dubai and two Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi have been delayed.

In a travel update, Emirates listed the flights that have been impacted by the typhoon, and their expected departure time:


  • EK302 (originally scheduled for September 15): Dubai to Shanghai is delayed by 24 hours and will now depart from Dubai at 02.50am on September 16
  • EK304 (originally scheduled for September 15): Dubai to Shanghai is delayed by 19 hours and will depart from Dubai at 04.35am on September 16
  • EK303 (originally scheduled for September 16): Shanghai to Dubai is delayed by 16 hours and 55 minutes and will now depart from Shanghai at 5pm on September 17
  • EK305 (originally scheduled for September 16): Shanghai to Dubai is delayed by 11 hours 45 minutes and will depart from Shanghai at 7pm on September 16
  • EK302 (originally scheduled for September 16): Dubai to Shanghai is delayed by 4 hours 10 minutes and will now depart from Dubai at 7am on September 16
  • EK303 (originally scheduled for September 17): Shanghai to Dubai is delayed by 8 hours 55 minutes and will now depart from Shanghai at 9am on September 17
  • EK305 (originally scheduled for September 17): Shanghai to Dubai is delayed by 4 hours and will depart from Shanghai at 11.15am on September 17

The airline said that affected passengers would be rebooked, and would then receive an updated itinerary.

Emirates said that it regrets the inconvenience caused, and is "monitoring the situation closely"

The airline also advised customers to ensure that contact details are accurate so passengers can receive the latest updates on their flights.

In a travel update, Etihad Airways stated that there will be a possible disruption on the Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route. As of now, EY862 from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai, originally scheduled to depart at 9.45pm on September 15 has been delayed by over 9 hours, and is expected to depart at 7.10am on September 16.

Flight EY867 from Shanghai to Abu Dhabi has been delayed by over 3 hours; originally scheduled to depart at 6.55pm on September 16, the flight will now leave Shanghai at 10.20pm on the same day.

Etihad has said that they are monitoring the situation closely.

Web Desk

