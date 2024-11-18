UAE flights: Etihad to end partnership with Virgin Australia from June 1, 2025

The decision reflects a divergence in the strategic direction of the respective airlines
UAE's flag carrier Etihad Airways will end its unilateral codeshare and bilateral frequent flyer partnership with Virgin Australia effective June 1, 2025.
With the termination of the partnership, passengers will no longer be able to book Virgin Australia-operated flights through Etihad’s booking channels. Members will also no longer earn Guest Miles on Virgin Australia-operated flights from June 1, 2025.
However, Etihad customers who have existing bookings that include a Virgin Australia-operated segment will not have any change to their itineraries.
The decision to conclude the partnership reflects a divergence in the strategic direction of the respective airlines.
Etihad said the airline remains dedicated to serving Australia. In the summer of 2025, the flag carrier will also increase flights to Sydney and Melbourne.
