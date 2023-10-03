UAE flights: Etihad Airways launches three new destinations

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 12:17 AM

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has made good its promise of growth and greater connectivity by starting flights to three key destinations.

Inaugural services to Dusseldorf, Germany (DUS) began on September 28, followed the next day by Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH) and then Osaka, Japan (KIX) on October 1.

Meanwhile the airline unveiled increased frequencies to popular destinations Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL) and Colombo, Sri Lanka (CMB).

The flights are part of a package of new routes and increased frequencies designed to meet customer demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi and provide even more connectivity to Etihad’s growing global network.

"The new flights are the next important steps as we enhance our network delivering greater connectivity for our guests,and serving their demand for more opportunities to visit Abu Dhabi,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.

“We are helping accelerate economic growth for the city by providing more travel options and seamless connections, ensuring it’s easier for guests to visit Abu Dhabi either as a destination, or as part of a stopover as they explore our growing global network.”

Etihad has already announced the launch of nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline recently announced new routes to the Indian subcontinent, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024.

