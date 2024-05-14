E-Paper

UAE flights: Etihad Airways carries 5.7 million passengers in 4 months

The airline's fleet has expanded to 89 aircraft, serving 68 destinations globally

By WAM

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 1:08 PM

Approximately 5.7 million passengers were transported by Etihad Airways in the first four months of 2024, according to the airline's statement on Tuesday (May 14).

Over 1.4 million passengers were carried by the airline, witnessing an average passenger load factor of 84 percent for the month, as per its preliminary traffic statistics for April 2024.


It is also worth noting that the carrier's fleet has expanded to 89 aircraft, serving 68 destinations globally.

"In April 2024 we experienced 39 percent year-on-year growth in customers, further underlining our positive growth trajectory and contributing to a four per cent boost in load factor, despite a considerable increase in capacity against the same period in 2023," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

"Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 5.7 million are 41 percent higher than at YTD April 2023," he added.

He also underscored that their strong first-quarter earnings for 2024 is equal to the total net income for the full fiscal year 2023.

"We continue to grow our network and our frequency to match customer demand, and in April, we successfully reintroduced our much-loved A380 onto our New York route while announcing plans to add it to our flights to Paris from 1st November," Neves stated.

