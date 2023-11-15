Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal A

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:15 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:34 PM

Twenty-eight airlines are now fully operating from Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). These carriers have fully transitioned to the new terminal, the airport operator confirmed on Wednesday.

Terminal A is now the “primary” one serving Abu Dhabi International Airport. The successful transition will facilitate a major increase in capacity, with the terminal able to process up to 45 million travellers annually and handle 79 planes at once.

Over 2.29 million passengers travelling in 12,220 flights are set to experience the swanky new terminal in December.

In the first two weeks of November, 1,557 flights were operated. By the end of the month, the total number of flights operated will be more than 7,600.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim chief executive officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “With all airlines now operating from Terminal A, I’m pleased to announce a new era for operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bringing new state-of-the-art facilities and a major increase in aviation capacity, Terminal A will greatly enhance the passenger experience, whilst enabling international airlines to further increase their presence in Abu Dhabi.”

The official opening ceremony on Terminal A will take place on February 9, 2024. Once this happens, the airport will be renamed Zayed International Airport.

