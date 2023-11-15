UAE cards and payments market size was valued at $119.8 billion in 2022
Twenty-eight airlines are now fully operating from Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). These carriers have fully transitioned to the new terminal, the airport operator confirmed on Wednesday.
Terminal A is now the “primary” one serving Abu Dhabi International Airport. The successful transition will facilitate a major increase in capacity, with the terminal able to process up to 45 million travellers annually and handle 79 planes at once.
Over 2.29 million passengers travelling in 12,220 flights are set to experience the swanky new terminal in December.
In the first two weeks of November, 1,557 flights were operated. By the end of the month, the total number of flights operated will be more than 7,600.
Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim chief executive officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “With all airlines now operating from Terminal A, I’m pleased to announce a new era for operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bringing new state-of-the-art facilities and a major increase in aviation capacity, Terminal A will greatly enhance the passenger experience, whilst enabling international airlines to further increase their presence in Abu Dhabi.”
The official opening ceremony on Terminal A will take place on February 9, 2024. Once this happens, the airport will be renamed Zayed International Airport.
ALSO READ:
UAE cards and payments market size was valued at $119.8 billion in 2022
Group’s specialised aviation fuels division expects sales to cross pre-pandemic levels this year
Move aligns with Omorfia Group’s strategy for growth through bolt-on investments
Dubai lender shares futuristic vision ahead of BIT2023
This is the second project launched by the company since 2021, in partnership with TotalEnergies
The shares are expected to start trading on the Dubai bourse in December 2023
The S&P 500 bank index is down around 11% in 2023
Blockchain technology ensures trust and immutability, crucial for businesses seeking long-term success