UAE flights: Air Arabia resumes operations to Basra in Iraq

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 7:39 PM

Air Arabia on Friday marked the resumption of flights to Basra in Iraq from Sharjah International Airport. The route connects Sharjah and Basra with a frequency of four weekly flights. Basra is Air Arabia's fourth direct route to Iraq from Sharjah, following Baghdad, Najaf, and Erbil.

Upon arrival at Basra International Airport, Air Arabia aircraft was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by representatives from Air Arabia and Basra International Airport.

"Air Arabia’s flights to Basra mark a significant milestone in our commitment to providing affordable travel options within the region," said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia.

"The service offer our customers the opportunity to connect directly between both cities and benefit from our value-driven product and services while further contributing to strong travel and trade ties between both countries."

Customers can now book their direct flights between the two cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.