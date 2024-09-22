UAE: Etihad flight delayed due to routine checks after 'suspected bird strike'

File Photo

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM

An Etihad Airways flight (EY146) from Geneva to Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled to depart on 10.40am on September 22, has been delayed due to routine checks.

These checks come after a "suspected bird strike" according to an update from the airline.

The airline apologised for the disruption and said that teams are "doing their best" to help passengers.

Etihad advised customers to make sure their contact details are up-to-date to ensure they receive the latest flight information. Passengers can visit the official website to check their contact information.

For queries, customers can contact the airline through phone, social media, or live chat. Bird strikes are not an isolated phenomenon, and is more common than flyers may think. These generally occur at lower altitudes and in the day due to the greater number of birds during daylight and at lower heights.

Earlier this month, an Etihad flight from Colombo to Abu Dhabi returned to the Sri Lankan destination after a bird strike.