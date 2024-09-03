UAE: Etihad flight returns after take-off due to bird strike incident

File Photo.

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 11:49 AM

An Etihad flight has returned to Colombo due to a bird strike. The EY395, scheduled on September 3 from Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH), returned shortly after take-off.

The airline apologised for the disruption. The airline's teams are assisting passengers with travel arrangements, the airline said in a statement.

Etihad Airways advised passengers to contact them through local phone numbers, live chat and social media in case of any questions.