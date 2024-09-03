E-Paper

UAE: Etihad flight returns after take-off due to bird strike incident

The airline's teams are assisting passengers with travel arrangements

File Photo.
Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 11:49 AM

An Etihad flight has returned to Colombo due to a bird strike. The EY395, scheduled on September 3 from Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH), returned shortly after take-off.

The airline apologised for the disruption. The airline's teams are assisting passengers with travel arrangements, the airline said in a statement.


Etihad Airways advised passengers to contact them through local phone numbers, live chat and social media in case of any questions.

The airline further stressed that the safety and comfort of guests is priority.

