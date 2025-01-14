UAE authority clarifies new drone rules: Permits issued before January 6 now invalid

All drone registration certificates that were issued in the UAE before January 6 will be invalid, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Tuesday, as part of important updates it announced for drone enthusiasts.

Drone owners must now submit a new application through the UAE Drones app. Check here to know how to register.

On January 7, the Ministry of Interior announced a partial lift of the ban on individual drone use, and photography lovers in the country were overjoyed. The ban, which had been implemented in 2022, was being gradually eased since November 2023.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The eased restriction, however, does not cover Dubai, the emirate's authorities said. The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has clarified that the use of drones for recreational purposes remains suspended in the city "until further notice".

The aviation authority also said on Tuesday that drones should be equipped with a remote identification system, and the app must be used during operation.