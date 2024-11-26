SriLankan Airlines attracts Indians with spiritual tourism through Ramayana trail

With India being the primary market, Sri Lanka is promoting spiritual tourism through the Ramayana trail, said Richard Nuttall, CEO of Sri Lanka Airlines.

He was speaking on the occasion of the launch of 'The Ramayana Trail' organised at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Delhi. The initiative aims to boost tourism from India and introduce a new attraction for travellers.

SriLankan Airlines has launched an exclusive Ramayana trail package, designed especially for Indian travellers. It includes the places where Lord Rama, Sita, and Hanuman's adventures unfolded in Sri Lanka. The Ramayana trail takes you to 20 significant locations in Sri Lanka, each deeply woven into the Ramayana story.

Currently, the airline operates 88 flights a week to nine destinations in India -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai, Trichy and Madurai.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Kshenuka Senewiratne was also present on the occasion.