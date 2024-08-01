Some Dubai to India flights cancelled on July 31 due to 'operational reasons'

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 9:25 PM

Several SpiceJet flights operating from Dubai to various destinations in India were cancelled on July 31. The airline operates 11 daily flights from Dubai to India, and most of them were impacted.

In a statement on Thursday (Aug 1), the airline said that services were interrupted due to operational reasons. SpiceJet implemented measures to mitigate the impact on passengers affected by the cancellation, rebooking them on alternative flights and providing hotel accommodations as needed.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that all scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned and expressed sincere regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

According to Indian media, passengers on at least half a dozen flights were not allowed to board SpiceJet aircraft due to non-payment of airport dues. SpiceJet did not specify the number of affected passengers or the exact reasons for the cancellations in its response.

The cash-strapped airline has been delaying salary, PF & TDS payment for more than a couple of years.