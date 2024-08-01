Some Dubai to India flights cancelled on July 31 due to 'operational reasons'

Gross profit rose 277% to Dh833.2 million during the period
Several SpiceJet flights operating from Dubai to various destinations in India were cancelled on July 31. The airline operates 11 daily flights from Dubai to India, and most of them were impacted.
In a statement on Thursday (Aug 1), the airline said that services were interrupted due to operational reasons. SpiceJet implemented measures to mitigate the impact on passengers affected by the cancellation, rebooking them on alternative flights and providing hotel accommodations as needed.
A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that all scheduled flights from Dubai are now operating as planned and expressed sincere regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.
According to Indian media, passengers on at least half a dozen flights were not allowed to board SpiceJet aircraft due to non-payment of airport dues. SpiceJet did not specify the number of affected passengers or the exact reasons for the cancellations in its response.
The cash-strapped airline has been delaying salary, PF & TDS payment for more than a couple of years.
SpiceJet management has been talking of raising funds for a while now. Unless it can raise a significant amount and quickly, the going could get even tougher for the airline in coming days.
ALSO READ:
Gross profit rose 277% to Dh833.2 million during the period
Free-zone companies are not automatically exempted from corporate tax; certain conditions will apply, say experts
Cross-sector growth witnessed since the end of the pandemic is set to continue
Expert warns firms against getting into 'creative accounting' practices to avoid taxes
Rachel Reeves says the Labour government has inherited a hole in the public finances of £22 billion
Economists say a rate cut in September would depend on more data coming over the next few weeks
Group’s earnings soar grew 15% y-o-y to Dh2.2 billion
Lender upgrades income and returns guidance as wealth revenue climbs 12%