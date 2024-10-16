Riyadh-Mumbai flight makes emergency landing in Muscat after security incident

The relevant emergency teams and authorities responded promptly to the incident and took all necessary measures
Image used for illustrative purpose
A flight from Riyadh to Mumbai, operated by a foreign airline, made an emergency landing at Muscat International Airport after a security incident, according to a statement from Oman's Civil Aviation Authority.
The aircraft, carrying 192 passengers, made an emergency landing while overflying Oman airspace.
The relevant emergency teams and relevant authorities responded promptly to the incident and took all necessary measures.
The authority also confirmed the safety of all passengers and crew on board, and assured that there was no threat on the aircraft.
The response teams and strategic partners handled the situation while ensuring the highest safety and security standards throughout the process, the authority added.
