Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Over 10 bomb threats disrupt Indian flights in 2 days: What we know so far

Airlines are closely working with the authorities to identify the perpetrators behind the 'warning' e-mails and social media posts

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 10:55 AM

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Dubai: Want to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks? Ticket prices to front-row spots increased to Dh580

UAE: Citizenship, Golden Visa offered to attract 'talented people' to stay in country

File photo used for illustrative purposes

File photo used for illustrative purposes

India's aviation authorities are convening in a high-level meeting today, Wednesday, after a string of hoax bomb threats disrupted several flights over the past two days.

More than 10 bomb threats targeting Indian carriers were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, the authorities said. Many of them were posted on social media by unverified users, whose accounts were already suspended.


Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi announced as next location for viral Las Vegas Sphere

Dubai: 50% discount on public transport, up to 70% off on retail with student nol card

Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Dubai Police's new security cameras to detect unusual activity inside residences

UAE: Planning to retire in India? Here's where to invest

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We are taking up all the calls and also informed concerned police officers regarding the threat to identify the person behind it," an Indian airport security officer said.


It remained unclear where these threats were coming from. Some were believed to have originated from London but others were "from other countries", another officer said.

Every threat is being taken seriously in the interest of public safety, the authorities added. So far, all the "warnings" were found to be bogus and, upon thorough security checks, no explosives were seen on the planes.

Here are latest bomb scare incidents on Indian flights:

  • An Air India Express plane on its way to Singapore had to be escorted by two air force fighter jets on Tuesday night following an e-mail warning that said there was a bomb on board.
  • A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia was redirected to Jaipur after a security alert on Tuesday.
  • A Delhi-Chicago Air India flight was diverted to Canada on Tuesday due to a security threat that was posted online. All passengers and the aircraft were re-screened as part of safety protocols.
  • An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday following security concerns.
  • Two IndiGo flights had to be taken to an isolated bay on Monday due to a threat. Both were supposed to take off from Mumbai. One of them was set to go to Muscat and the other to Jeddah.

'Extremely serious'

US authorities were also looking into the situation that raised concerns about the safety of commercial aviation.

"Any kinds of threats against commercial aviation are inappropriate and matters that are dealt with extremely seriously by our own law enforcement agencies," Matthew Miller, spokersperson for the US Department of State, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

In a statement, Air India acknowledged that a number of threats had struck local airlines in recent days.

"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously," it said on Tuesday.

The airline is now working with the authorities to identify the people behind the threats and make sure they are held accountable "for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers".

Legal action will be considered against those responsible "to recover damages incurred by the airline", Air India said.

ALSO READ:



Next Story