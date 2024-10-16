Over 10 bomb threats disrupt Indian flights in 2 days: What we know so far

Airlines are closely working with the authorities to identify the perpetrators behind the 'warning' e-mails and social media posts
India's aviation authorities are convening in a high-level meeting today, Wednesday, after a string of hoax bomb threats disrupted several flights over the past two days.
More than 10 bomb threats targeting Indian carriers were recorded on Monday and Tuesday, the authorities said. Many of them were posted on social media by unverified users, whose accounts were already suspended.
"We are taking up all the calls and also informed concerned police officers regarding the threat to identify the person behind it," an Indian airport security officer said.
It remained unclear where these threats were coming from. Some were believed to have originated from London but others were "from other countries", another officer said.
Every threat is being taken seriously in the interest of public safety, the authorities added. So far, all the "warnings" were found to be bogus and, upon thorough security checks, no explosives were seen on the planes.
US authorities were also looking into the situation that raised concerns about the safety of commercial aviation.
"Any kinds of threats against commercial aviation are inappropriate and matters that are dealt with extremely seriously by our own law enforcement agencies," Matthew Miller, spokersperson for the US Department of State, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
In a statement, Air India acknowledged that a number of threats had struck local airlines in recent days.
"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator, all threats are taken seriously," it said on Tuesday.
The airline is now working with the authorities to identify the people behind the threats and make sure they are held accountable "for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers".
Legal action will be considered against those responsible "to recover damages incurred by the airline", Air India said.
