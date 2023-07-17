New flights, ease of visa norms to boost UAE-Japan travel: PM Fumio Kishida

Ease of obtaining visas to travel to Japan and the new service announced by Etihad Airways to Osaka will bolster air traffic between the two countries, visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Abu Dhabi.

While UAE citizens with ordinary passports need not obtain a visit visa before travelling to Japan, expats can easily apply for e-Visa and no longer need to go to the missions. Also, national carrier Etihad Airways is set to fly to Osaka five times per week beginning October 1.

Addressing the UAE-Japan Business Forum, Kishida on his maiden visit to the UAE, noted that visa norms have been relaxed for travel to Japan. “With the introduction of visa waiver measures for UAE passport holders last year and the new Etihad Airways service to the Kansai International Airport this year, it is expected that we will see an increase in traffic between the two countries,” said Kishida.

The frequent services to Japan have also resulted in stronger trade, tourism and business ties. Both the national airlines Etihad Airways and Emirates operate more than 20 weekly flights to Japan.

Etihad offers seven weekly flights to Tokyo, while Emirates flies daily services to Tokyo-Narita, Tokyo-Haneda and Osaka. Both carriers plan to expand operations to meet the growing demand for travel between the two countries.

The prime minister, in a statement, hoped to welcome more travellers from the UAE, who can discover and visit Japan and enjoy its authentic food, splendid scenery of the four distinct seasons and experience a ride on bullet trains.

The Japanese PM is on a three-day, three-nation Middle East tour and will leave for Doha on Tuesday, wrapping up his regional trip.

