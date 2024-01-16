More than 160 Indian flights delayed, cancelled: Dense fog disrupts air traffic

The energy sector has slumped nearly 3% since late October
Dense fog swathed large parts of northern India on Tuesday for the third straight day of an intense cold wave, reducing visibility to disrupt more than 160 flights.
As many as 128 flights from the international airport in New Delhi, the capital, were delayed, with 33 cancelled, aviation site Flightradar24 showed, an effect that cascaded through flight schedules nationwide.
Visibility at the airport stood at 50 m (164 ft) at 8am, weather officials said, predicting similar conditions until the end of the week.
New Delhi's lowest temperature this winter was 3.3 degrees°C on Monday, when low visibility and dense fog caused the delay of as many as 500 flights and the cancellation of 87.
Angry passengers argued with airline staff in images on television and social media, with one video showing passengers eating dinner as they waited on the tarmac for a delayed flight.
On Monday, the aviation minister said authorities were hastening efforts to use an additional runway, equipped with the CAT III navigation system that enables aircraft to land despite low visibility.
ALSO READ:
The energy sector has slumped nearly 3% since late October
American online school based in Dubai to start new session from January 24
Non-oil business activity was the strongest in four years
To form a tax group, the parent company and subsidiary must have the same financial year
The name of the company has also been removed from the register, the authority added
The rally witnessed in the prices over the past few years seems to be stabilising now as prices have decelerated over the past few quarters
While global investments in financial technology companies saw a significant decline in 2023, the UAE demonstrated a contrasting trend
Overall sales in the prime and super-prime segments dropped last year