Lufthansa cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 8 amid rising regional tensions

It has also extended a halt on its flights between Lebanese capital Beirut until August 12

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:30 PM

Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through Aug. 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.

"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.


The airline group has also extended a halt on its flights to and from the Lebanese capital Beirut through Aug. 12, according to the spokesperson.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


A number of airlines have cancelled or suspended flights as Lebanon braces for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

