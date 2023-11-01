Israel-Gaza crisis: Emirates suspends Tel Aviv flights until November 30

Dubai-based airline has waived change and cancellation charges for tickets issued on or before October 11 for travel until end of Nov

by Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 2:30 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 2:40 PM

Dubai-based Emirates airline has extended flight suspension to and from Tel Aviv until November 30, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The flag carrier said, "We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority."

The airline first announced the suspension of operations to and from Tel Aviv until October 20, which was extended till October 26. In another extension, the airline suspended flights till November 14.

Passengers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on suspended Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Emirates said that the travellers affected by this should contact their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries.

The airline has waived change and cancellation charges for tickets issued on/before October 11, 2023, for travel until November 30, 2023. Emirates served three daily flights to Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV)

The extension comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on. The Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 killed about 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians, according to Israeli figures, and more than 200 hostages were taken.

At least 8,525 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

