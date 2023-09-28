India travel: Oman Air to offer direct flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 5:52 PM

Oman Air will soon start direct flight from Muscat to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala. The official carrier of Oman announced on Thursday that it will connect Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with Muscat from Sunday, October 1.

The two cities will be linked via a Boeing 737 aircraft with a capacity for 162 people, and the service will be offered on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The aircraft will arrive at 7.45am on Sundays and Wednesdays and depart at 8.45am. The arrival time for Thursdays is 1.55pm, and the departure is at 4.10pm. For Saturdays, the flight will touch down in Thiruvananthapuram at 2.30pm and depart at 3.30pm, said a press release issued by the airport authorities.

On the Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat sector, Air India Express offers daily services, making Oman Air the second carrier to connect the two cities.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport witnesses 12,000 passengers on average and operates 82 aircraft movements every day, The Hindu reported quoting a press release. There were at least 1.04 million passenger movements at the airport in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, Oman Air will also resume the Lucknow-Muscat route starting October 1. The flagship Oman carrier will operate nine flights from Lucknow to Muscat and then increase them to 10 in December.

With the two new destinations, Oman’s capital Muscat is now connected with India from 10 different cities from where at least 113 flights take off every week, Indian media reported. The number of flights is likely to go up to 123 per week in December.