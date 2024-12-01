India: Indigo flight aborts landing at Chennai airport after making touchdown amid strong winds

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

A video of an IndiGo flight aborting its landing at the Chennai International Airport amid the turbulent weather ahead of Cyclone Fengal's landfall has gone viral, prompting the airline to issue a clarification and stating that the crew executed a go-around following established safety protocols on November 30.

The cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating from Mumbai to Chennai on November 30, executed a go-around after attempting to land in adverse weather conditions, according to the airline's statement. The manoeuvre was carried out following the established safety protocols.

The viral video shows the IndiGo plane struggling with crosswinds and turbulence as it approaches the runway. After making a brief touchdown, the pilot aborts the landing and takes off again, ensuring the safety of the passengers and the crew.

Indigo further clarified that such manoeuvres are standard and the pilots are properly trained to handle such situations.

"A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight. We would like to reaffirm our commitment to the safety of our passengers, aircraft, and crew members," added Indigo.