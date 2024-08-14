E-Paper

India flights: Airline issues advisory ahead of Independence Day; airport security heightened

To check any changes in schedules, travellers are advised to check their flight status

Web Desk
Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM

Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM

India's budget-carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to the country ahead of the country's 77th Independence Day on August 15.

Travellers have been alerted beforehand of heightened security checks, resulting in longer durations before boarding.


Passengers have been advised to arrive early and allow extra time to complete necessary security checks, ensuring a smooth check-in process.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


To check any changes in schedules, travellers are advised to check their flight status.

Web Desk

