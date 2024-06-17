Flights delayed at Hong Kong airport after runway closes due to damaged cargo plane

E-commerce sector in the UAE is poised for remarkable expansion
One of two runways at Hong Kong International Airport was closed on Monday, delaying flights, due to a damaged cargo plane on the runway that made an emergency return to the airport after taking off in the early morning, the airport said.
"A freighter made an emergency turn back and had a tyre burst incident upon landing. The malfunctioning cargo jet is currently stationed on the north runway," a spokesperson for the Hong Kong Airport Authority said in a statement that was still valid on Monday afternoon.
The airport was not able to say when the runway would re-open. Its website showed dozens of departures had been delayed since early morning.
An Atlas Air cargo plane bound for Anchorage, Alaska took off from the airport at about 4 a.m. on Monday (2000 GMT on Sunday) before returning to the airport and landing less than four hours later, flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 shows.
The Boeing 747 freighter was flying over Taiwan when it turned back to Hong Kong, the tracking data shows.
U.S.-headquartered Atlas Air did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ALSO READ:
E-commerce sector in the UAE is poised for remarkable expansion
NMC operates of 85 hospitals, specialty clinics and medical facilities
Business from varied industries are expecting a high
Kshitij Kant spearheads non-profit body on boosting entrepreneurial ambitions of students around the world
UAE's capital was the fastest-growing emerging ecosystem in the region, marking a 28% growth
Some double tax avoidance agreements stipulate limits on the amount of FTC
Majority of UAE survey respondents are financially aware and have a good estimate of their credit score
UAE capital is the fastest-growing emerging ecosystem in the Mena region