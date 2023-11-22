Emirates suspends Israel flights until further notice

Digital asset custody and wallet infrastructure provider affirms commitment to regulatory compliance and innovative solutions
Emirates airline has suspended flights to and from Israel until further notice due to ongoing military conflict in Gaza.
The Dubai-based carrier first announced the suspension of operations to and from Israeli capital Tel Aviv until October 20, which was extended till October 26.
The flagship carrier further extended flight suspensions till November 14 and then again till November 30.
In a new update, the airline said it will not accept customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv until further notice.
“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. Customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv on Emirates flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice,” the airline said in a statement on its website.
It is said that more than 14,100 Palestinians have died in the Israeli attacks since the war began on October 7. This included over 5,800 children and 3,900 women. While 33,000 people have died since war began on October 7.
It advised passengers affected by the flight suspensions to contact its booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries.
Emirates served three daily flights to Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV).
ALSO READ:
