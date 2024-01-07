Dulsco enters pact with Assured Aviation on airport ground services

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 8:12 PM

Dubai-based Dulsco Group has announced a partnership with Assured Aviation Services, a pioneer in providing dry washing services tailored for aircraft and airport ground service equipment. This collaboration signifies a monumental stride in sustainable aviation services, introducing an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional wet washing techniques in the UAE aviation sector.

The aviation industry has long grappled with the labour-intensive and costly nature of traditional wet washing methods. Dulsco has integrated Assured’s advanced dry washing technology. This employs specialised chemicals and state-of-the-art equipment to efficiently eliminate dirt, grease, and debris from aircraft, buses, tugs, and other equipment.

Dry washing has several key advantages, including its flexibility to be performed in various locations and its suitability for comprehensive exterior aircraft wash during maintenance downtime, all without the necessity of a dirty water drainage system. This empowers airlines to maintain the appearance of their aircraft, even during on-line parking. A study conducted by a UAE-based carrier revealed that dry washing a fleet of 260 aircraft saved over 11 million litres of fresh water in a single year over wet washing. Assured Aviation has saved more than 1.5 million litres of water in less than 20 months through the adoption of the dry wash process.

Furthermore, this technique mitigates the risk of corrosion, prolongs the lifespan of ground equipment, shields paint from sun exposure and ensures enhanced safety for both equipment operators and maintenance personnel by eliminating slippery surfaces.

Antony Marke, COO of Dulsco People, said: “As we join hands with Assured Aviation, we are not only promoting sustainable aircraft and airside vehicle maintenance but also championing environmental responsibility in the aviation industry.”

Matthew Chitty, Director of Assured Aviation Services said: “This partnership is a commitment to elevating the passenger and customer experience while pioneering a sustainable and dynamic future for airport services in the heart of the UAE.”

Beyond significant cost and time savings, dry washing delivers environmental benefits. In contrast to traditional methods that often involve harmful detergents and chemicals, dry washing relies on environmentally friendly cleaning agents, reducing the overall environmental impact of the cleaning process. Crucially, it eliminates the need for water in the cleaning process, addressing concerns in regions facing water scarcity or prioritising water conservation.