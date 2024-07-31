E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai's Emirates won't accept transit passengers to Beirut for 2 days amid ongoing unrest

Earlier today, an Emirates flight to Beirut — originally scheduled to depart at 7.30am — was cancelled

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 3:46 PM

Emirates passengers who are transiting through Dubai en route to Beirut, Lebanon, will not be accepted for travel on August 1 and 2, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Those who are starting their trips in Dubai or Beirut, however, will be allowed to travel.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The latest advisory comes amid the ongoing unrest due to the tension between Israel and Hezbollah.


Earlier today, an Emirates flight to Beirut — originally scheduled to depart at 7.30am — was cancelled.

The cancellation was due to "operational reasons," an Emirates spokesperson confirmed.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business