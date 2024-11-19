Dubai welcomes over 68 million visitors during first 9 months of 2024

Photo: Supplied

Dubai International (DXB) Airport is on track for record-breaking annual traffic, after an impressive performance in the first nine months of the year. By the end of September, DXB had welcomed 68.6 million guests, setting the stage for a robust fourth quarter.

Momentum from the first half of 2024 carried into Q3, with DXB handling 23.7 million passengers during the quarter. This contributed to a 6.3 per cent year-on-year growth, bringing the year-to-date total to 68.million passengers. The airport also managed 111,300 flights in Q3, with total flight movements for the first nine months reaching 327,700 — a 6.4 per cent increase compared to 2023.

In the final quarter, a period known for high direct traffic, 23 million visitors are expected to pass through DXB. This high traffic is driven by expats travelling home for the holidays and guests arriving to enjoy the UAE’s winter. Around 60 per cent of Q4 traffic is forecast to be direct, compared to 50 per cent in Q3 and 55 per cent for the full year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, noted a significant shift in traffic patterns, with direct passenger traffic surpassing transfer traffic. "This reflects Dubai’s evolution into not just a premier tourist destination, but also a globally attractive place to live, work, and do business, further underscored by the city’s booming real estate market and its rising appeal as a destination for top talent. We’re focused on continuing to deliver an exceptional experience in the final quarter, buoyed by Dubai’s vibrant winter calendar and renowned attractions," he added.

He also noted the airport's exceptional year, stating: “At the heart of this success is our people, whose dedication and collaboration have driven our record-breaking guest numbers and robust operational performance, keeping us at the top for over a decade. DXB continues to be our core focus, with ongoing investment in customer service and technological advancements, to ensure our success in delivering a superior hospitality experience."

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Top markets and destinations

India maintained its position as DXB's largest destination market, with 8.9 million passengers in the first nine months. Saudi Arabia followed with 5.6 million guests, marking a 15.2 per cent increase, while the UK accounted for 4.6 million guests, a 4.7 per cent year-on-year growth. Other key markets included Pakistan (3.4 million), the USA (2.6 million), and Germany (2 million).

Among city destinations, London led with 2.9 million guests, followed by Riyadh, which saw a 25.8 per cent surge to 2.3 million. Other top city destinations included Mumbai (1.8 million), Jeddah (1.7 million), New Delhi (1.6 million), and Istanbul (1.3 million).

During this period, DXB processed 60.1 million pieces of luggage with a 99.3 per cent accuracy rate. Approximately 92 per cent of arriving baggage for terminating guests was delivered within 45 minutes of the aircraft arriving on stand.

Photo: Dubai Media Office