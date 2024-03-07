Dubai: Some Emirates flights cancelled, delayed due to strike in Germany

The approved cash dividend payment is in line with the dividend policy
Dubai-bound Emirates flights from Hamburg and Frankfurt, which were supposed to depart today, have been rescheduled due to strikes in Germany. One flight (EK060) was cancelled.
In an advisory, the Dubai-based carrier listed the flights that were affected as aviation security staff joined the picket line. Two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions.
Affected passengers are advised to contact the airline or their travel agents for rebooking options.
Here are the delayed flights and the new departure schedules:
Millions of travellers across Germany were affected by the strikes. Besides flight delays, around 80 per cent of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were cancelled as train drivers joined in.
(With inputs from AP )
