Dubai: Over 350 passengers with fake passports caught at airport this year

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 12:31 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 1:12 PM

More than 350 incoming passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were caught holding fake passports between January and March this year, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai said on Monday.

According to GDRFA, a total of 366 individuals were caught using forged passports in the first three months of 2024, a slight increase from 355 caught in the same period last year.

Last year, a total of 16,127 documents were examined, 1,232 of which were identified as forgeries. Likewise, 443 cases were referred to the public prosecution for further action based on the specifics of each case.

Speaking to reporters at Dubai Airport’s Terminal 1, Aqil Ahmad Alnajjar, consultant, Document Examination Centre, said GDRFA has an effective system to catch fraudsters trying to enter the emirate carrying illegal passports.

Aqil Ahmad Alnajjar, consultant, Document Examination Centre at GDRFA, speaking to reporters on Monday at DXB Terminal 1. KT Photo: Angel Tesorero

He noted every counter at Dubai Airports Passport Control is equipped with an advanced machine called Retro Check, that scrutinises suspected fake passports. These machines serve as an effective firewall that help immigration officers check and detect fake passports.

Watch below how the machine works to detect fake passport: