Dubai: Is it time to look beyond Boeing, Airbus amid plane shortages, delays?

The global aviation industry needs a third — or even a fourth — major manufacturer of passenger jets to address aircraft shortages and break the apparent duopoly of Airbus and Boeing, the CEO of Dubai-based carrier flydubai said at the inaugural Aviation Future Week that kicked off on Tuesday.

“Having another aircraft manufacturer is something very important to create competition and address the bottleneck and extensive delays in aircraft delivery schedules,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, during a panel discussion titled Optimising Traffic Demand in a Constrained Environment.

Al Ghaith was asked if he welcomes the entry of Chinese-made Comac C919 in the market and he replied: “Having more competition is very good for our industry.”

Back in July this year, flydubai said they were evaluating their “route development plans and potential frequency revision across the network due to a lack of new aircraft deliveries over the next few months".

The Dubai-based carrier noted: “The unpredictability of the aircraft delivery schedules from Boeing over the past few years has put significant pressure on the carrier and its ability to firmly plan for its projected growth.”