Dubai: Flydubai unveils new Business Class lounge at DXB

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has unveiled its new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International (DXB), located after passport control and security lanes at the Terminal 2 Departure area.

The 900sqm lounge opened its doors today, and can accommodate more than 200 passengers.

The boarding gate for Business Class passengers is also located in the lounge where passengers can board the dedicated buses for their flights. ​ ​

​The lounge features a glass facade offering uninterrupted tarmac views and inviting natural light. Travellers can dine and lounge, with a range of dining options. The lounge also has shower facilities, a prayer room, complimentary Wi-Fi, workstations and multiple charging stations.

The new lounge incorporates natural light, and draws inspiration from the serene and timeless beauty of desert dunes. The warm tones and minimalist aesthetics feature some of Dubai’s most iconic skylines.

Commenting on the opening of the new Business Class Lounge, Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “This year, flydubai is celebrating a milestone in its journey marking 15 years of operations. We would like to thank the airport authorities for their support to officially welcome customers to the new beautifully designed space.”

The official opening of the lounge was attended by Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Major-General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, General Director Assistant of the GDRFA, Major-General Ali Atiq bin Lahej, Acting Assistant Commandant for Ports Affairs, Jamal Al-Hai, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Airports and Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, along with other key stakeholders and members of the media.