Dubai flights: Terminal 3 becomes new base for Air Canada

The airline previously operated from DXB Terminal 1

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 3:02 PM

Dubai Airports welcomed Air Canada’s first inbound flight at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 on July 26, making it the fourth international airline to operate out of the terminal.

Air Canada flight AC056 from Toronto arrived at its new base, one of the largest airport terminals in the world, at 18:56 UAE time on Wednesday. Air Canada flights previously operated from DXB Terminal 1.

The move to DXB Terminal 3 strengthens the long-standing partnership between Dubai Airports and Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and flag carrier. At Terminal 3, passengers will experience seamless connectivity and world-class services underpinned by DXB’s dedication to enhancing guest experience and satisfaction.

Canada is an important destination for DXB, with 14 weekly flights to Toronto and seven weekly flights to Montréal, serving over 345,000 passengers in 2022.

