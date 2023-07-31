Dubai flights: Terminal 3 becomes new base for Air Canada

Analysts slightly lowered their gold forecasts for this year
Dubai Airports welcomed Air Canada’s first inbound flight at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3 on July 26, making it the fourth international airline to operate out of the terminal.
Air Canada flight AC056 from Toronto arrived at its new base, one of the largest airport terminals in the world, at 18:56 UAE time on Wednesday. Air Canada flights previously operated from DXB Terminal 1.
The move to DXB Terminal 3 strengthens the long-standing partnership between Dubai Airports and Air Canada, Canada’s largest airline and flag carrier. At Terminal 3, passengers will experience seamless connectivity and world-class services underpinned by DXB’s dedication to enhancing guest experience and satisfaction.
Canada is an important destination for DXB, with 14 weekly flights to Toronto and seven weekly flights to Montréal, serving over 345,000 passengers in 2022.
ALSO READ:
Analysts slightly lowered their gold forecasts for this year
Net profit jumps 73 per cent to Dh1.2 billion during the first half
Its balance sheet surpasses Dh800 billion milestone for first time
Revenue for H1 2023 improved by 50% to Dh4.3 billion
Developer posts profit of Dh17.7 million in the second quarter
A simple rule is to prepare a budget for your outflows
The evolution of these enterprises has mirrored the UAE’s transformation
Political turmoil in the country after the removal of the former government has exacerbated the economic condition in the country with inflation hitting record highs