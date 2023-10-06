Dubai flights: Airline offers Dh249 tickets to popular Asian destination in special seat sale

File photo

Filipinos in the UAE who are flying home for Christmas holidays can now grab plane tickets for as low as Dh249 as budget carrier Cebu Pacific rolls out its latest seat sale. Those travelling right away can also avail of the promo.

Travellers have until October 15 to book a one-way Dubai-Manila flight at the special base fare of Dh249. The huge discount applies to trips scheduled until February 29, 2024.

The carrier stressed, however, that "promo fares are limited and non-refundable". Flights can be rebooked but fare difference and extra charges will apply.

It also noted that the base fare doesn't include taxes, country-specific fees, admin fees, and surcharges.

